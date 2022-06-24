Another suspicious fire in East Albury, just metres from gutted home

Another home has been set alight in East Albury, with nearby residents concerned for their safety in the area following a string of such incidents in close proximity.
Police and firefighters were called to the East Street property about 10pm on Thursday night, only 50 metres from the scene of a house fire on Alexandra Street 24 hours earlier.
The fire at the East Street home, which has been vacated and boarded up amid initial plans for a new social housing project, was quickly put out.
Police investigators examined the scene and another Alexandra Street home on Friday morning.
Multiple public housing homes have been vacated for the new development and residents are concerned the incidents will continue.
The vacant properties, which have been tagged with spray paint, would be knocked down to build 24 units housing 40 people under a government proposal.
Fences have been erected but have failed to keep people out.
A woman who lives next door to the gutted home from Wednesday night's incident says she's not normally a paranoid person.
"But I spend more time looking over me shoulder than I do looking in front of me," she said.
There have been four fires in close proximity in the past year, including a suspicious shed fire in April.
The home next door to Wednesday night's fire scene had a vehicle torched in the driveway in June last year.
The neighbour said the new East Street units were "the worst idea they can come up with".
"Everyone needs a home to live in, but this is a really bad neighbourhood as it is," she said.
"It's just going to entice a whole bunch of people."
The woman said the recent fires had left her unable to sleep and constantly looking out of her windows.
She's afraid to leave her home at night.
"It's East Albury's turn to become feral," she said.
"It runs in circles.
"Glenroy will be bad, south will be bad, then west will be bad.
"Now it's our turn."
The woman said she was keen to move.
A spokeswoman said police were investigating.
"The property was vacant; there are no reports of injury," she said.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.
"It is the second house fire in the same street in 24 hours; police are investigating whether the incidents are linked.
"Anyone with information - including witnesses, or nearby residents with CCTV - to come forward and call Albury Police on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
