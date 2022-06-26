OUR SAY: COVID-19 has dealt a blow to recruitment of hospital staff on the Border

We won't easily forget just how hard it was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, such was the across-the-board impact.
The border closures and lock-downs were especially difficult, creating social disruption, splitting families and causing enormous hardship for business.
And the journey out of those days was also problematic, as even the wonderful achievement of vaccine development got hamstrung by our federal government's woeful roll-out just as new strains of the virus took hold.
Now though the memories might remain clear but our daily lives are so different. Occasionally you might need to wear a mask, especially in health-related settings, but otherwise the old normal has once again become the new normal.
Shoppers are about, the kids are going to school rather than having the online school visit them and we all feel like we can plan for the future.
That planning though continues to be a nightmare for some, especially in the hospitality trade. It is here where much has been made about the difficulties in finding staff who, for a range of reasons, have not returned.
The jobs are there, there's money to be made, but for many businesses there is ongoing frustration in trying to fill positions.
Some have experienced that more so than others, with smaller operations able to get through because they might only need a handful on deck.
And it appears this varies from one place to the next.
At Albury's Albion Hotel, it's been a lack of staff doing the especially hard jobs out back, while front-of-house numbers have been fine.
Coffee Club, which has one of its many franchises in Albury, has found it's an issue with attracting people "who want to work".
At Albury's The Bended Elbow, the response was simple - just look at the "help wanted" signs.
Quick-fix solutions will be impossible to find, that is clear, for our new workplace dynamics post-COVID-19 mean the working-from-home culture has seriously disrupted the jobs market.
Perhaps only time and innovative thinking will turn that around.
