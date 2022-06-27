The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

A group of friends want to help the community tackle shortages in produce by setting up a community garden

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated June 27 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DIY: Monique Barry and Julia Lumanog want to educate the community on how to grow their own vegetables. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

An Albury group of gardening friends want to help tackle the regional produce shortages.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.