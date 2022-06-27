An Albury group of gardening friends want to help tackle the regional produce shortages.
The group hopes to open a community garden in Lavington accessible for those who need fresh fruit, herbs and vegetables.
With the current lettuce shortages and the price rise of produce, horticulturist Monique Barry said it's an easy and convenient way for people to connect and share.
"If people need food, it'll be easily available, but they also might learn how to grow it at home, too," she said. "We shouldn't have a shortage. It's a lack of knowledge, and people are disconnected from their food. The cost associated baffles me. We could be growing it out the back door in a pot.
"We want the focus to be on areas that don't have as many established community gardens. It'll be more than a garden. It'll also be a space for people to connect, learn, and talk about life."
The volunteer group is based on the concept of Permablitz, creating a sustainable garden and helping people grow food where they live while building a healthy community in the process.
"Each month, we get a bunch of people together and work on each other's garden," she said. "We all connect on a deeper level, and we come together because food connects everybody, the main goal is that person gets labour and lunch, and it's all for free, and then we rotate to the next person's garden.
"The return is really big once it's your turn, and if we all simplify it and slow right down and plant one bed at a time, we will be moving in the direction of helping people.
"That's the whole point of a community garden. It's the community involvement."
Gardener Julia Lumanog said she was worried about the barriers in the community to access fresh produce.
"How are people going to afford to eat proper food?" she asked.
"This shortage is making it more out of reach, especially for diet and nutrition.
"I get worried people won't be able to afford to eat if they don't start in their own yards. We can reduce that by growing it ourselves, eating seasonally and sharing with others and trading.
"It's a lovely interaction and thing to do."
For more information phone Monique Barry on 0419 108 360.
