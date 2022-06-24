The Border Mail
Albury councillors told by consultant that ownership of airport should not change

By Anthony Bunn
June 24 2022
Don't depart: A consultant recommends Albury Council retain control of its airport which is used for fire service aviation as well as passenger flights.

A CANBERRA-based consultancy has advised Albury Council against privatising the city's airport.

