A CANBERRA-based consultancy has advised Albury Council against privatising the city's airport.
Delos Data managing director Brook Dixon told a council briefing this week, based on stakeholder feedback, there was no appetite, imperative or need to change the ownership of the aviation hub.
He said council ownership allowed the city to pursue greater funding opportunities for the airport.
Mr Dixon was engaged by the council to review the governance of the site and his report will be formally presented to councillors in coming weeks.
Council deputy chief executive Tracey Squire said in normal years it was a "very profitable" asset for the city.
