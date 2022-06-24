Cobram are set for a change of approach with centre-forward Jack Dovey heading back to the UK.
The goalkeeper-turned-striker has provided a good focal point for the Roar's attacks this season although coach Vince Iannucci admits they've become predictable playing into the Englishman.
Advertisement
Spiros Vourgaslis will play a more prominent role during the title run-in, with Cobram sitting top of the ladder ahead of Sunday's game away to Melrose.
"They're very different players," Iannucci said.
"Jack's a good hold-up player but we've also got to make a change in the way we play.
"Over the last five or six weeks, we've probably relied too heavily on him and teams have cottoned onto that so we've got to change with the times.
"It'll be interesting to see how we go moving forward.
"No-one's talking about Spiros, probably because he's hardly had a crack, but he'll slot right in there.
"You're going to see a very different Bill Puckett after the break too. He's shed some kilos and he's looking sharp."
At the other end of the field, goalkeeper Tarkyn Hyde and central defender Jack Smith have both been outstanding, with Smith's vocal leadership of the backline a major asset.
"Jack Smith's been a revelation," Iannucci said.
"He's exactly what we targeted before the first ball was kicked in pre-season.
"Jack was actually heading over to the United States but he changed his plans and now he's working and loving Australia, as most Poms do when they get here.
"He's found himself another job, he's settled and hopefully he'll be happy for the long-term because I think there will be clubs come knocking."
Cobram have put together a 10-match unbeaten run, stretching back to round one, often finding a way to win while under-strength.
"That is extremely important," Iannucci said.
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
"We've been scraping to get by. We've had players injured, we've had suspensions and we took less than two full teams to St Pats so a number of boys played two games that day.
"For me, that's the mark of a good team. The first six or so weeks, we were very consistent in the team we were putting on the park and we played a certain style.
"But against Albury City we went '4-4-2, bomb it long and let's hope for the best' and it paid off.
"Let's be honest, we're only on top because a couple of the other sides haven't completed all their rounds yet, so hopefully they drop a couple of points and we can stay there outright.
"It's good for the town and it's a nice thing but nothing's over yet."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.