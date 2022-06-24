Service to help Indigenous people into construction industry launches

A construction industry worker says launching a new program to help Indigenous people find jobs has been a dream come true.
On-Country Pathways general manager Jebb Hutchison yesterday unveiled the new not-for-profit project, which will give young Aboriginal people a chance to work in various trades.
Mr Hutchison those in the program could undertake work experience for several weeks to see which type of job suited them.
The program can then assist people into the industry.
"It's been a dream of mine to provide opportunities to my mob and young people in our community," he said.
"This is a chance to shine a light on the opportunities out there for young kids.
"It's a try-before-you-buy scenario with work experience, traineeships, cadetships and work placements."
Mr Hutchison, who runs a construction company, said he still remembers being given an opportunity as a young person.
He said he now wants to give back to others.
"I'm not quite five years in the business," he said.
"To be honest, I thought this would take me 15 to 20 years to get to this point.
"We're now officially launching this thing, our website is now live and it's just about in full swing.
"We've already had people coming through."
The group also conducts school talks.
Program manager Darren Moffitt said there were many opportunities in the field, with students often surprised by the array of different jobs out there.
"People think construction is all about drills, hammers and hi-vis, but there are actually more than 70 different job roles within the sector, including business administration and project management," he said.
"There are as many opportunities for women as there are for men and we'd like to let young people know about them."
The On-Country Pathways program is aimed at those aged 15 to 24.
Mr Hutchinson said it was a good time to enter the construction industry.
"It's in the biggest boom it's been in, certainly for as long as I've been around," he said.
"It's probably in the best spot it's been in - the opportunities out there are endless.
"There are significant numbers of large projects coming to Albury-Wodonga in the next 18 months."
Friday's launch was held at the Burraja Cultural Centre on the Lincoln Causeway.
Attendees included uncle Phillip Murray, a Duduroa elder who delivered a Welcome to Country speech.
Uncle Allan Murray, also a Duduroa elder, performed a smoking ceremony.
