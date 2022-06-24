Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor has defended boom recruit Angus Baker, declaring he's around the top 10 players in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Baker arrived from Canberra with an enormous reputation, but while nobody from the football fraternity has publicly criticised his output, there's some who privately suggest he should play forward more and make an impact with his goalkicking.
"We've played him forward maybe more than people have seen," Taylor suggested.
"I reckon, overall, he would have played 50 per cent in defence. 25 per cent on-ball and 25 per cent forward."
Baker sits third in the league disposals with 294, eighth for kicks (174) and sixth for handballs (120).
"He's a beast, I reckon," Taylor added.
"100 per cent (he's lived up to what we thought), he's come in with big wraps and some people have underrated him, but I think he's been unreal.
"I see some of those teams of the week in the media and he should be in there every week, he's been our best player."
Taylor was then quizzed on whether he would have Baker in the league's top 10.
"If he's not, he'd have to be close, especially when you consider we're eighth, if he was doing for (leaders) Wangaratta what he's doing for us, you'd be calling him Callum Moore (last year's Morris medallist)."
Wodonga is away to an understrength Wangaratta on Saturday.
