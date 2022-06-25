The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indi MP Helen Haines urges Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to overturn decision to halve her staff

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DISAPPOINTED: Indi MP Helen Haines has urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to change his decision to reduce personal staff for independents. All but one of Dr Haines' staff are based in the North East. Picture: MARK JESSER

Indi MP Helen Haines' second term in federal parliament has been made more challenging due to a significant reduction in staff.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.