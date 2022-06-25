An ambulance was waiting for boom Yarrawonga full-forward Leigh Williams after his courageous five-goal effort against Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Williams suffered the back-kidneys injury, but managed to stay on until the 17-minute mark of the final term when he limped off after kicking a 40m goal in the 17.5 (107) to 10.7 (67) win at Lavington Sportsground.
Ambulance officers wheeled in a stretcher just after the team address and the O and M representative was called back after gingerly making his way to the showers.
After some discussion, Williams didn't hop on the stretcher, although coach Mark Whiley suggested he would attend a hospital.
Williams has now kicked 44 goals in only seven games.
