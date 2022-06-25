Beechworth were roared to a famous win over Chiltern by a bumper crowd of more than 1000 on Saturday.
Last season's cellar-dwellers were seven points down at three-quarter-time but produced a barnstorming final term, outscoring the Swans 4.4 to 1.2 to win by 11.12 (78) to 9.11 (65).
Fast emerging as one of the stories of the season, the Bushrangers became the first team to beat Chiltern since round one.
The result capped off one of the club's biggest days for years, with their inaugural Indigenous round creating a unique buzz inside Baarmutha Park.
"The belief the group's building at the moment is unbelievable," Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey said.
"We've been doing all the hard work off the field so it's a bit of reward for effort today.
"Our blokes were outstanding for four quarters and we didn't have any passengers, which is what Beechworth needs.
"We've all got to contribute and to get a scalp like today, on a big occasion, being our inaugural Indigenous round, is huge for the club and huge for the community."
The atmosphere had started to build hours before the game, with Uncle 'Dozer' Darren Atkinson performing a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony out on the ground.
Hundreds of players and supporters formed a circle around the elder, who invited the presidents and captains from both clubs as well as the umpires to place a leaf on the fire which burned throughout the ceremony.
Uncle Dozer played his didgeridoo before sporting hostilities re-commenced.
Chiltern's Ethan Boxall kicked the first goal of the game but Beechworth registered the next seven scoring shots with the visitors looking all at sea.
However, a pair of Danyl Woods goals late in the first quarter settled them and Boxall struck twice more after the break to put the ball back in Beechworth's court.
They duly responded through Kayde Surrey, who kicked four for the day, and the impressive Ed Cartledge, although the Swans started to get the game on their terms and retook the lead thanks to a fine mark and punt from Nick Bracher.
Beechworth's pressure lifted after half-time and it earned Dylan Pritchard a goal but Chiltern spent much of the third quarter in their forward half.
It took some fine defence to keep the Bushrangers in the game and the fact they reached the final change within two kicks spoke volumes for their determination.
From that point, it was about who wanted it more on a heavy ground which had, in patches, turned into a mudbath.
And with Carey's words from the huddle ringing in their ears, Beechworth stepped up to the challenge with a final quarter full of heart, energy and belief.
Surrey's fourth major levelled the scores before the Bushrangers hit the front courtesy of two Alessandro Belci goals which were greeted with huge cheers.
The crowd, further swelled by a vociferous contingent of past players, were visibly lifting the home side and the script was complete when Brent Ryan, one of Beechworth's Aboriginal players, finished off a fine switch from right to left with the final goal of a memorable afternoon.
"We have the word 'grit' on our board and the boys dug deep," Carey said.
"In that third quarter it was tough, repeat inside-50s but the boys found a way.
"Chiltern are a quality side and they have been for a number of years but I knew, the way we trained during the week and the way we prepared before the game, we were in with a chance.
"Yes, they came back in the third quarter but we found a bit and with a home crowd like that, 1000 people, it's always going to help get us across the line.
"We had a massive following and once they got going, especially in that last quarter, it felt like we had an extra bloke out there.
"We're trying to breed that winning culture which the boys haven't had for a long time.
"There have been a few lean years but we're definitely on the up and improving weekly.
"We've played 11 games together and we're only going to get better.
"We're looking forward to how the rest of the year pans out."
Chiltern coach Luke Brookes was gracious in defeat.
"We're pretty flat but that's football," Brookes said.
"They were harder for longer and they were the better side on the day so full credit to them.
"They had a big day and they had a crack.
"Take nothing away from Beechworth.
"It was a pretty hard slog out there and they came out on top in front of a big crowd."
