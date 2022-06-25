The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Ben Reid kicks eight goals in win over Wodonga

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 25 2022 - 9:47am, first published 9:02am
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid booted eight goals in the 45-point home win over Wodonga on Saturday. The Pies kept the visitors goalless in the second quarter.

Wangaratta coach Ben Reid says the team's pressure returned to acceptable levels in the 45-point win over Wodonga on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

