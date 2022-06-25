Wangaratta coach Ben Reid says the team's pressure returned to acceptable levels in the 45-point win over Wodonga on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Pies were coming off their first loss against Yarrawonga, which followed a gritty 14-point win over Wangaratta Rovers, but Reid was the beneficiary of the intensity, booting eight goals in the 16.14 (110) to 10.5 (65) home win.
Reid has now moved into third on the league's goalkicking with 38 after the 11 rounds.
"It was about getting back to doing the basics a little better and our pressure around the ball was back to a standard we accept," he suggested.
"The last two weeks our intensity around the ball wasn't at a level we were happy with and you're only as good as the guys up the field and they started to get it going a little better than they have in the last fortnight."
After a disrupted start to the season, the form of bullocking on-baller Matt Kelly was an enormous boost.
"He was at a different level this week than he was last week first game back in terms of his power, while Abe (Abraham Ankers) started to hit some form as well," Reid revealed.
The Pies announced three contract extensions in recent days with Jessie Smith and sidelined Mark Anderson (two years each) joining captain Michael Newton (one year).
Matt Wilson kicked three goals for the visitors, who were missing their best player this year in Angus Baker.
Wilson was the Bulldogs' best, along with the gritty Adam Jorgensen and Tom Johnson.
