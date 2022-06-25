Brodie Filo played his best game for Wangaratta Rovers after a six-week break, but fellow recruit Jake McQueen stole the limelight again with six goals in the 52-point win over Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Classy midfielder Filo missed the game against Corowa-Rutherglen at late notice on May 21, but he didn't miss a beat in the 16.14 (110) to 8.10 (58) away win.
"Brodie played his best game for the club, he was outstanding, it's about learning from the mistakes you make and we've supported him through that and he paid us back in dividends today (Saturday) and that's all we can ask really," coach Daryn Cresswell enthused.
Filo was the best known of the Hawks' eight recruits over summer after winning the Morris Medal at Wodonga Raiders in 2018, but McQueen has been the standout performer.
"Jake was awesome, we used him a bit more across half-back, he was a bit sore and he kicked the six," Cresswell said.
And the Hawks' mentor says another of the club's recruits is looking to make his impact during the latter part of the season.
"I'm really forward to watching Jack Ganley play, I rate Ganley as good as McQueen, he'll be back in two or three," he declared.
Raiders are yet to win this season, while Rovers are battling for a top three finish, but the underdogs again displayed their endeavour, jumping to an 11-point quarter-time lead.
"Full credit to Raiders, they prepared well against us and it was a bit of a battle early," Cresswell praised.
Rovers still trailed by a point at half-time after an inaccurate 5.10.
However, the visitors rectified that in the second half, ramming on 11.4 to 2.5.
Along with McQueen, Alex Marklew bagged another four majors as he sits fourth on the league goalkicking with 35 from the club's 11 matches.
The goalkicking pair, along with Filo, were joined in the best by defenders Michael Clark, Raven Jolliffe and Cody Schutt.
The home team's Jake Bradshaw posted three goals, while Tom Gibbs and Mark Whitehead kicked a double each, with the latter impressing, particularly in the first half.
Max Beattie, Brad St John, Isaac Muller and Jarrod Hodgkin have been in the club's top five players this season and that quartet again played well, while teenager Max Glass also impressed.
Rovers now move into the second week of the split round with a seven-four win-loss record.
There's just games left to complete round 11 with Albury hosting Corowa-Rutherglen, while Myrtleford is away to North Albury.
Myrtleford will start strong favourites against the Hoppers, while the Roos will be outsiders against Albury, although it is coming off a one-point loss to Rovers.
If results go as expected, Rovers and Myrtleford would open a two-game break on the Roos and Lavington, which would prove extremely difficult to run down over the final seven rounds.
Rovers resume their season home to Lavington on July 9, while Raiders are away to Wodonga in the Indigenous Round.
