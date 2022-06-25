Flag contender Holbrook tuned up for next week's highly anticipated top-of-the table clash with Osobrne by disposing of Brock-Burrum by 35 points at Burrumbuttock on Saturday.
The Saints were lively early, especially in the second quarter after they booted four goals to two to take a slender four point lead into the main break.
Keith Tallent who booted four goals alongside Ronnie Boulton, Brodie Parr and Willson Mack were all prominent for the home side.
But the Brookers absorbed the initial onslaught and finished full of running to eventually notch their tenth consecutive win of the season 14.14 (98) to 9.9 (63).
Spearhead Luke Gestier booted four goals in his highest tally of the season so far against a top-six opponent.
Defender Michael Oates was also among the Brookers' best after restricting Saints' dangerman John Spencer to one goal.
Lavington premiership player Brad Carman, Cooper Walsh and Jayden Beaumont were also damaging.
Coach Matt Sharp said his charges would benefit immensely from the hit-out after being challenged for the first time since round three.
The recently reappointed Sharp coached from the sidelines for the second week in-a-row and ruled himself out returning against Osborne next weekend.
"Full credit to the Saints, their pressure, intent and spread from the contest was right up with the best we have come up against this season, especially in that first-half," Sharp said.
"To be honest it was good to be challenged for one of the rare times this season and see how the players responded.
"We got to the main break and were behind but the message to the group was just to take a deep breath.
"We swapped a few magnets around but it was more about reassurance that if we stick to our structures, the tide would turn.
"We were just lucky enough to have a bit of a purple patch in that third term and apply a bit of scoreboard pressure.
"One of the most pleasing aspects was there were no individuals that stood out but it was more the role play of the team as a whole."
The Brookers piled on eight goals in the third term with Gestier and assistant coach Andrew Mackinlay booting two each in the onslaught.
"We just went back to the old fashioned one-on-one footy in that third quarter where previously they had a couple of loose men behind the ball that were having an impact," he said.
"I thought one-on-one, that our match-ups worked more in our favour.
"Our midfielders certainly ran a bit harder as well and created a lot more opportunities and our forwards were dangerous."
Sharp was full of praise for Carman who is enjoying an outstanding season in the Brookers' midfield.
Carman produced one of the highlights of the match with a booming goal from outside 50m and is among the most prodigious kicks in the competition.
"If the votes are being done on merit, I've got Brad a big leader in the Azzi medal," Sharp said.
"Brad is having an unbelievable season and is next level in this competition.
"He just has that uncanny ability to break the lines and run 20m and then can boot the ball a further 60m.
"So you gain 80m nearly every time he gets it and finds a bit of space."
The Brookers now face Osborne who are on a 27-match winning streak under coach Joel Mackie in the most anticipated match of the season so far.
"It's no secret that Osborne is the team to beat," Sharp said.
"Looking at their list, they are getting players back so they are going to be red-hot.
"We're not going to over complicate things or change much because it's Osborne.
"We will just want to focus on our basic skills and on the back of that hopefully we can execute and apply a bit of scoreboard pressure early.
"They're the best, you want to play the best, we have been building and there is no bigger challenge and we are looking forward to it."
