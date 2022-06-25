The Border Mail
Holbrook defeat Brock-Burrum to make it 10-straight wins this season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 25 2022 - 11:02am, first published 10:54am
Lachie Trethowan fires off a handball as Tyson Neander lays a strong tackle for Brock-Burrum. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Flag contender Holbrook tuned up for next week's highly anticipated top-of-the table clash with Osobrne by disposing of Brock-Burrum by 35 points at Burrumbuttock on Saturday.

