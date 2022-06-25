The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga topples gritty Lavington by 40 points in O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 26 2022 - 9:13am, first published June 25 2022 - 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WILD ABOUT HARRY: Yarrawonga loves Harry Wheeler and it's little wonder with his hard work rewarded with a goal against Lavington on Saturday.. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Yarrawonga ace Leigh Williams had an ambulance waiting for him, while Lavington's Darcy Smith suffered a sickening car crash-type collision with the goalpost in bizarre moments on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.