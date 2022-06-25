The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Nick Hynes kicks four goals in Dederang-Mt Beauty's win over Rutherglen

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 25 2022 - 11:48am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Hynes kicked four goals in the Bombers' win away to Rutherglen. Picture: MARK JESSER

Dederang-Mt Beauty produced a big finish to keep their finals hopes alive with a crucial win over Rutherglen.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.