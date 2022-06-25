Dederang-Mt Beauty produced a big finish to keep their finals hopes alive with a crucial win over Rutherglen.
Defeat would have seen the Bombers lose touch with the top five and they did things the hard way.
Kept goalless in the first quarter, they trailed by 13 points at half-time before fighting back to level the scores at the final break.
And the Bombers went on to win by 7.11 (53) to 5.6 (36) with the Cats only managing two behinds after that.
Dederang-Mt Beauty, for whom Nick Hynes kicked four, remain a win behind Yackandandah, who beat Wodonga Saints by 60 points.
ALSO IN SPORT
Kiewa-Sandy Creek are clear at the top of the Tallangatta league after they won by 18.11 (119) to 6.8 (44) at home to Thurgoona, Nick Beattie booting eight goals.
Jack Baker and Jarrod Williams kicked 21 majors between them as third-placed Barnawartha saw off Wahgunyah to move level on points with Chiltern, while Tallangatta proved too strong for Mitta, winning by 62 points at Rowen Park.
