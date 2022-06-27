Rand-Walbundrie-Walla has delivered the knockout blow to Billabong Crow's finals aspirations after notching a comprehensive 76-point victory at Urana on Saturday.
After an even opening quarter the Giants asserted their authority by booting 19 goals on their way to a 22.29 (161) to 12.12 (84) win.
In a further bonus the visitors piled on 11 goals in the final term to kick their biggest score of the season so far.
Reigning best and fairest Bernie Lieschke thrived on the wide expanses of the Urana Oval to claim best on ground honours.
He received plenty of support from Hayden Wardius, Harry Kreutzberger and Tom Holman.
The home side was best served by Nathan Cook and the ultra-consistent duo of Zac Kerr and Al Austin.
Giants coach Lucas Mellier said his charges were starting to show their true potential after several key players had returned from injury over the past fortnight.
"With nearly a full-list to choose from we can heavily rotate through the midfield," Mellier said.
"I guess the benefit of that really showed in that last term when we finished full of running and booted 11 goals.
"Giving guys a rest makes a huge difference and allows you to play four quarters of football."
The Crows have proven to be a lot more competitive this year but finals are now out of the equation with the merged identity ninth with a 4-7 record.
The Giants look destined to walk the finals tightrope for the remainder of the season with Culcairn the most likely side to pounce if they slip up.
Mellier said the percentage boosting win on Saturday could prove crucial in the final wash-up.
"We may be in sixth spot at the moment but it's fair to say Culcairn has a much friendlier draw in the countdown to finals," he said.
"It could come down to percentage if we can cause a few upsets in the run home.
"Realistically we need to win as many matches as possible because if it comes down to percentage we could be in trouble."
