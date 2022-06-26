Council now plots to embrace community on old railway land

FOLLOWING the planning fiasco over a Dan Murphy's bottle shop at Junction Place, Wodonga Council is moving towards having a community reference group have input into plans for the former railway land.
However, there is no indication in a report to Monday night's council meeting about how many community members would be part of that group.
Advertisement
The report, complied by the city's acting chief executive Debra Mudra and planning boss Leon Schultz, notes the need for the council and Development Victoria, the statutory body overseeing the precinct, to better collaborate in the wake of backlash to the failed bottle shop bid.
To address dismay, it has been proposed draft versions of a memorandum of understanding between the council and Development Victoria, terms of reference for a community reference group and community consultation strategy be formed and presented to August's council meeting.
Those actions follow staff from Development Victoria and the council holding two meetings earlier this month.
As part of its agenda template, the council has a subheading on each item stating "persons whose rights will be directly affected by this decision".
IN OTHER NEWS:
In that regard, Ms Mudra and Mr Schultz state: "There is a section of the Wodonga community that has expressed strongly that they wish to be included in the consultation process and every effort will be made to ensure that this matter be addressed in the proposed consultation strategy."
Community group Engage Wodonga has marshalled concerns about the council's approach to Junction Place.
Member Michelle Cowan said that organisation had also met Development Victoria in April and had another meeting set for this week.
"We've got strong connections to Junction Place and got aspirations that go beyond economic development," Ms Cowan said.
"We're not to be ignored, we're a strong community voice, we're collegiate and we're collaborative and we're very determined to be involved."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.