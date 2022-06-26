Final chapter as library service joins others in ending fines

ALL civic libraries across the North East and Border will no longer impose late fees on borrowed items from Friday.
The High Country Library Network, which loans books and DVDs in Benalla, Wangaratta and across Alpine Shire at Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford, is abolishing the penalties on July 1.
It means that network will fall into line with library services covering Albury-Wodonga, Indigo Shire and the southern Riverina which previously dropped overdue fines.
Alpine Shire mayor Sarah Nicholas said it followed a previous removal for minors and was part of ensuring libraries did not deter patronage.
"Overdue fees were removed for junior and under 18 members from 1 July 2019, we're very pleased to be able to offer the same service to the rest of the community," Cr Nicholas said.
"Library memberships give community members the chance to experience something new, and we want that experience to be fair and equitable for everyone.
"It's becoming clear that overdue fines have a significant impact on patrons, often causing them to remove themselves from services and stop using their library due to financial impacts, fear and embarrassment.
"There is a growing worldwide trend to remove fines at libraries, which has been shown to boost both membership and borrowing rates.
"Our libraries are more than a book repository - they are community hubs, social meeting places, and service providers who help people learn, find jobs and access technologies.
"They help the socially isolated connect with other people in their local community, and they provide a safe space for people to learn, connect and grow."
Public Libraries Victoria chief executive Angela Savage said councils had found the economic return was being outweighed the mechanics of recovering fines.
"Once fines are removed, more books get returned," she said.
Charges will still apply for lost or damaged items belonging to the High Country Library Network.
