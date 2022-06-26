The Border Mail
By Sophie Else
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:03am, first published 9:00am
EVENING RESCUE: Emergency workers help the injured teenager at Nail Can Hill on Saturday. Picture: ALBURY AND BORDER RESCUE SQUAD

A teenage boy has been hospitalised with a possible dislocated shoulder after a mountain bike incident on Albury's Nail Can Hill on Saturday.

Sophie Else

