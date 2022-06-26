A teenage boy has been hospitalised with a possible dislocated shoulder after a mountain bike incident on Albury's Nail Can Hill on Saturday.
NSW Ambulance, as well as the Lavington fire brigade and the Albury and Border Rescue Squad, were called to the area near Gap Road around 4:30pm.
Captain of Lavington Rural Fire Brigade Bruce Barnes said the fall was "terrible".
"He was with a few friends when he crashed," he said.
"He slid on the rocks and went over the handlebars.
"It took an hour and a half to get him down the hill."
Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall said the situation was challenging, especially given the isolated area and slippery bike tracks.
"When we got called about the accident we knew where it was going to be," Mr Marshall said.
"It was intense labour for everyone involved and was night time by the time we got there, so we had to find him with torches.
"Luckily he was with a few friends, so they helped with co-ordination, and we found him fairly easily.
"It took intensive labour to get him down the slippery muddy track.
"We stopped a couple of times to ensure paramedics could monitor him and give him pain relief if needed.
"He will have a full recovery with time."
Two paramedics transported the patient to Albury Base Hospital in stable condition.
Meanwhile, a shed fire broke out on Sunday on Pasley Street in Bundalong.
Yarrawonga police said officers did not attend the incident, which started about 2pm and was considered accidental.
A nearby café employee reported a lot of thick black smoke, with the Country Fire Authority issuing an advice notice to residents.
