The border crowd won't forget the name Unique Thompson in a hurry following the new Bandit's sensational debut at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night.
Thompson managed 38 points and 10 rebounds in the Bandits 92-87 win against Central Coast for the club's annual Allen McCowan Memorial Game, with the side capitalising on it's one-point lead in the dying seconds of the clash.
Coach Matt Paps admitted it's shaping up as an exciting second half of the season with Thompson on board.
"To debut with an output like that is really good for her and the team, and to do it at home with the crowd, I think everyone had a glimpse of what she's capable of," Paps said.
"When we get back to full strength it's pretty exciting for the group and the club."
Lauren Jackson watched on from the sidelines as she awaits to participate in the Opals training camp this week.
"It was a bit of a precaution, she obviously has a big week ahead and has had a lot of training coming into it," Paps said.
Ai Yamada finished the game with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Brodie Theodore emerged as a leader on court.
Amelia Hassett had 18 points and 12 rebounds in what has been a consistent season on court for the young star.
"She just had some really big rebounds at crucial moments in the third quarter," Paps said.
"Ai was just Ai and made some big plays when we needed it."
Paps also praised the efforts of quiet achievers Sarah Mellington, Casey Ardern, Jade McCowan and Ruby Watson.
"Everyone played their part," he said.
It's believed to be the first time the women's side has been victorious during the club legend's memorial game.
Former club president Steve Wright made a touching tribute to the late Bandit before the men's game.
"For us to win and grind out a hard fought win on the memorial night for Al was pretty special," Paps said.
"It was exciting for the team to play in front of the crowd and to basically sell out again, we appreciate everyone coming."
