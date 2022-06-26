Farrer tie to Liberal Party claims referred to corruption watchdog

ALLEGATIONS that involve a Liberal Party member, who had been seeking to challenge Sussan Ley in the seat of Farrer, have been referred to NSW's anti-corruption authority.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said he had referred the claims made in parliament last week to ICAC after receiving advice from his department.
Advertisement
Mr Williams alleged that Toplace, a developer with ties to Mr Ellis, had paid significant sums to him and Liberal Party members to arrange new councillors who would be supportive of its future building applications.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.