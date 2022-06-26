The Border Mail
Albury Hotspurs 5 St Pats 3: Elisha Wild moves to 25 league goals for the season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 26 2022 - 4:09am, first published 4:00am
Elisha Wild and Jess Briggs after Albury Hotspurs' win over St Pats.

Elisha Wild's seventh league hat-trick of the season fired Albury Hotspurs to a 5-3 win over St Pats.

