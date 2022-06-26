The Bandits men's side made it a double club win for the Allen McCowan Memorial night after overcoming Central Coast 101-96 on Saturday.
"The Al McCowan memorial game is always a special game for everyone, especially those that knew him and for the family," coach Haydn Kirkwood said.
"It was good that both teams were able to get a win for him."
Lochlan Cummings starred in the clash with 34 points and three rebounds.
"Lochie's going from strength to strength at the moment and he's finding ways to really create for himself and is causing some havoc for the other teams," Kirkwood said.
"We're really pleased with how he's playing at the moment."
Kieran Hayward shot 18 points, while Jack Saunders finished the night with 19 points and four rebounds.
"Jack understands his role," Kirkwood said.
"He's been doing some extra work at the gym and once again him and Loch are being that threat and it's helping the side get over a couple of hurdles."
The Bandits face Inner West Bulls next weekend.
