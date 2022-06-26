The Border Mail
Albury Chamber Music Festival plans encore series on same weekend

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
Updated June 26 2022 - 10:02pm, first published 10:00pm
MERRY MUSICIANS: Sally-Anne Russell, John Bolton Wood and Mario Dobernig prepare for the Albury Chamber Music Festival's Border launch earlier this month. Picture: MARK JESSER

November's Albury Chamber Music Festival has proven so popular the performers will do it twice.

Local News

