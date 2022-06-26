November's Albury Chamber Music Festival has proven so popular the performers will do it twice.
A second series of concerts will be staged over the same weekend, November 4-6, for those who missed out on tickets for the original sold-out event.
Sally-Anne Russell, one of the artistic directors, said after a waiting list was set up, she rang around the artists to see if they would be happy to perform some concerts a second time.
"There were squeals of delight when they were told we had sold out," she said.
"For an industry that has been battered about over the last couple of years it is wonderful to get such a overwhelming response.
"Our varied program and change of format seems to have struck a chord with audiences."
The sold-out series one passes remain the same while series two, also 10 concerts, will run concurrently with a closing gala dinner.
Series two bookings and program details can be found at alburychambermusicfestival.com.au.
