The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga's Angus Baker and Alex Smout miss Wangaratta game with COVID

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 26 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BAD TIMING: Wodonga's Alex Smout joined fellow profile recruit Angus Baker out of the match against Wangaratta, with the pair facing the Pies in round two.

Wodonga's hopes of posting an upset win over an injury-smashed Wangaratta on Saturday was derailed by its own concerns in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.