Beechworth netballers celebrated the club's first Indigenous round on Saturday.
Despite going down 61-44 to Chiltern, Bushrangers' coach Bailey Lang said it was a special occasion nonetheless.
Advertisement
While A-grade netballer Sarah Robinson helped advocate for the round, it recognised Indigenous netballer Coby Surrey, who has played over 250 senior games at the club.
"It was very special to be a part of that," Lang said.
The Bushrangers called upon the talent of their B-grade side, with several players out due to illness.
Rachael Cavallin was strong in goals for the home side, while Aliza Robinson and Gina Garland also put up a good fight.
Lang pinpointed the first quarter as the downfall for the side.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It definitely wasn't the result we were after," she said.
The win sees the Swans hold onto sixth spot as the TDNA heads into the second half of the season.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek toppled Thurgoona 61-33, Dederang Mt Beauty defeated Rutherglen 52-28, Mitta United rolled Tallangatta 58-43, Barnawartha downed Wahgunyah 47-40 and Yackandandah beat Wodonga Saints 60-32.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.