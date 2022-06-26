The Border Mail
Bullioh pips Cudgewa in Upper Murray Football League on Saturday

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 26 2022 - 6:22am, first published 5:54am
Nick Brockley celebrated this goal for Billabong Crows when he played in the Hume League, but he had the chance to celebrate two goals for Cudgewa on Saturday.

Bullioh edged home in a thriller against Cudgewa on Saturday in the Upper Murray Football League.

