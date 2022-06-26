The visitors won the crackerjack contest 12.10 (82) to 11.9 (75).
Advertisement
The Bulldogs had a number of attacking options and that prevented the home side from focusing on one or two players.
Leo Nicolson, Harry Schubert, Shane Price and Jack Woodall all kicked two goals apiece.
Big ruck Nicolson is a difficult opponent to match with his ability to move forward and nail majors.
Greg Wheeler was terrific for Cudgewa, landing four goals as the Bulldogs' defence worked overtime to limit his impact.
They struggled to control his influence, while he received strong support from Ben Hall. who booted three majors as that pair threatened to rip the game away from the visitors.
Nick Brockley and Michael Voigt also added two goals apiece.
In the other match, Tumbarumba proved too strong for Federal.
The competition favourites powered past the home side to claim a 16.15 (111) to 2.7 (19) caning.
After nine rounds, the ladder is: Tumbarumba 28 points (seven wins, one loss, one bye), Bullioh 20, Cudgewa 16. Federal 4, Corryong 4.
There's no play next weekend with round 10 pitting Bullioh at home to Federal on July 9, while Corryong hosts Cudgewa.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Upper Murray has 15 rounds with the last to be played on August 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.