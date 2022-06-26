Holbrook has a newfound confidence following a "much needed" win against BB Saints on Saturday.
Having now been victorious on three occasions this season, coach Amy Gledhill said it was an exciting result for the Brookers at Burrumbuttock.
"It's a confidence booster for them all just to show that we can do it," Gledhill said.
"We didn't have a full team until round six.
"It's good to finally start bonding together as a team and to see the results on court."
Olivia Hearn was best on for the Brookers with her defensive pressure in the midcourt, while Claire Marriott was excellent in goals.
The Brookers also welcomed back Jacqui Coughlan from injury.
Holbrook currently sits eighth on the Hume League A-grade ladder.
Other round 11 winners were Jindera, Billabong Crows, Howlong and Osborne, while Culcairn and Lockhart drew 58 all at the final whistle.
