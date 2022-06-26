The Border Mail
Holbrook too strong for Brock-Burrum in Hume League netball clash

Georgia Smith
Georgia Smith
Updated June 26 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:13am
Olivia Hearn was best on court for the Brookers against Saints on Saturday.

Holbrook has a newfound confidence following a "much needed" win against BB Saints on Saturday.

