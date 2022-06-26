Albury Thunder hooker Kieren Ford had his best game for the club in its thrilling win over Wagga Brothers on Sunday, but the win was soured by a knee injury to rugged forward Jon Huggett in Group Nine rugby league.
The assistant coach was forced from the ground in the first half during the club's 22-16 away win over a fellow finals contender.
"Huggy was having a blinder, but he's hurt his knee, we're not sure what he's done at this stage, but it wasn't pretty," coach Robbie Byatt warned.
The Thunder carried a 10-6 lead to half-time, before the home side levelled the scores.
However, the visitors kicked ahead by 10 points and then landed a penalty goal with around five minutes left to seal the win.
"Instead of building pressure, we were throwing it around too much," Byatt suggested.
"Once again our defence really held up as they had a lot of attack on our line, but we defended really well.
"Once we started completing our sets that's when we started to put some points together and built pressure."
Ford started the season at halfback, but has found his home at hooker.
"Kieren was our best, he had a blinder," Byatt offered.
"Sabastian Nelson also had a really good game."
Nelson is in fine form as he made a handful of breaks in last week's 26-all draw with competition leaders Gundagai.
"He did the same thing today (Sunday), he made a number of really good breaks in the second half."
The Thunder is now away to fellow finals contender Tumut on Saturday.
