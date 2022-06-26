The Border Mail
Wodonga drink-driver crashes golf cart, needs to be helped to police van

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:11pm
A drink-driver has lost his licence for a year after crashing a golf cart and blowing nearly four times the alcohol limit near the Wodonga golf course.

