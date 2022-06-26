Wodonga drink-driver crashes golf cart, needs to be helped to police van

A drink-driver has lost his licence for a year after crashing a golf cart and blowing nearly four times the alcohol limit near the Wodonga golf course.
Officers intercepted the 43-year-old's red cart after it drove without lights in front of a police vehicle about 7.40pm on Sunday.
The cart travelled between Oakmont Circuit and Jardine Street on Drage Road, and drifted from one side of the other, swaying from side to side.
The driver, who was close to home, crashed into a concrete traffic island and was intercepted on Daintree Way.
The man, who works as a concreter, struggled to speak and reeked of alcohol.
He had to be assisted to the police van and gave a blood alcohol reading of 0.198 at the Wodonga Police Station.
"When asked the reason for exceeding the prescribed concentration of alcohol whilst driving, the driver replied 'You know what was going on, I was just trying to get home'," Leading Senior Constable Neil Hobbs said.
"The driver had his licence immediately suspended for 12 months and will face Wodonga Magistrates Court at a later date.
"Given that the driver had such a high range alcohol reading, the roads were wet and he had no lights on, he was very lucky it was police that stopped him and he was not in a serious collision with another vehicle."
