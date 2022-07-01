Stunning period elegance in central

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 6
Immediately distinguished by its charming facade, this contemporary family entertainer sets an impeccable standard in a highly-desired pocket of central Wodonga.
Wooden floors and ornate heritage details introduce the impressive home that has been beautifully renovated and extended.
"This breathtaking period home was originally built in 1915 and is on the market for the first time in more than 20 years," selling agent Gabrielle Douglas said.
"With a charming facade, it's been beautifully renovated to an impeccable standard."
The home is set behind a high fence for privacy and security with an electric gate for convenience.
There are four generous bedrooms with built-in robes plus a beautiful separate studio of generous proportions offers another bedroom or workspace.
"With an ensuite and complete privacy in the studio this space adds to the possibilities this home presents," Gabrielle said.
The main bedroom also offers an ensuite which has been recently renovated featuring heated towel racks and a double shower.
The modern light-filled entertaining zone includes the renovated kitchen with stone benchtops and quality appliances plus the open lounge.
This space opens up onto the oversized alfresco area which is the "ultimate entertainer's area" according to Gabrielle.
"The private north-facing backyard is perfect for entertaining while the north-facing living areas offer a seamless integration of the outdoors," Gabrielle said.
The manicured backyard also offers an in-ground heated pool and storage shed.
The garage is fully equipped with evaporative cooling, wood heater, sink, power, and mezzanine for added storage.
There's car accommodation for four vehicles in the garage plus an additional double carport.
"This home offers an opportunity to live centrally on an 846-square-metre block which is walking distance to the main street and hospital," Gabrielle said.
"This home will appeal to people who want a conveniently located yet private home secluded behind a high fence and electric gate."
Explore this home for yourself on Saturday July 2 or arrange a private inspection with Gabrielle.
