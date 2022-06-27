Albury to have one of state's first solar panel recycling facilities

A solar panels and battery recycling facility set to be built in the Albury area will be one of the first in the state.
Moorabbin based Scipher Technologies will receive $1.7 million to construct the facility, which will aim to process up to 2000 tonnes per year with the recovered materials going back into local markets.
It is one of five projects receiving a total of $7.4 million in NSW government funding to divert more than 12,000 tonnes of solar panels and batteries from landfill each year, after a study found the amount of solar panels and batteries at their end-of-life could reach more than 40,000 tonnes per year by 2035.
Minister for Environment James Griffin said the grants were driving a circular economy for solar panels and large energy storage system batteries.
"This funding is driving a circular economy by helping NSW develop new ways of dealing with solar panel and battery storage waste, which is increasingly important as currently installed systems reach the end of their life," he said.
"While the amount of solar panel and battery storage system waste is low at the moment, we want to make sure NSW is ahead of the curve with innovative ways of managing this emerging waste stream.
"With this funding, we're supporting the construction of the first three recycling facilities for solar panels or batteries in NSW, and two other projects that will divert more decommissioned solar panels from landfill so they can be reused."
Solar panel and battery recycling facilities will be also be built in Bankstown and Fairfield, while the other two projects received funding for solar panel recycling research.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
