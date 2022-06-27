A 13-year-old who was born seven weeks premature at Wangaratta's North East Health has ridden her bike 100km to raise more than $5000 for the service.
Cobram's Emily Davies, a Year 9 student at Caulfield Grammar school, was born by emergency Caesarian and spent a significant length of time at the hospital's Special Care Nursery.
"I wanted to give back to the amazing community that helped my mum and myself when I was younger," she said.
"I was born at 33 weeks and I was born at 1400 grams so I'd like to give back to the amazing care and the hospital...so thank you, thank you very much.
As part of a fundraising initiative, the Victorian State Triathlon Team athlete rode 100km from Cobram to Wangaratta.
"The cheque we just gave to the hospital was $5000, but so far the fundraising is $5700," she said.
"I'm not only happy with what we have achieved as a team, but also what we'll help the hospital achieve."
Emily's father Michael Davies said he was very proud of how far his daughter had come.
"It was a very challenging start, it very quickly went from a normal appointment to an emergency," he said.
"It was a pretty stressful time looking back, but with the amazing care that we had here at the hospital it very much helped us as a whole family to get through the ordeal.
"Some people have said that she is a beacon of hope for their own premature babies."
Clinical care specialist Jill Clayton said the donation meant "a world of difference" for the nursery.
"We lack funding for equipment so it means for us that we can get this special neonatal light for babies with jaundice," she said.
"Then we can treat those babies with jaundice, which is quite common in babies that are 33 weeks, 34 weeks, which is what Emily was, they do need photo therapy on several occasions so it's really wonderful that we can actually get another piece of equipment that will help those babies get better and home."
Ms Clayton said Emily's story could give hope to other families with premature babies.
"It's really good to talk to them and say just because your baby came early doesn't mean that they will be held back in what they can achieve," she said.
Ms Clayton said it was "amazing" to see Emily's growth. "And also to raise money and to understand where [she's] come from and how important it is, it's incredible," she said.
