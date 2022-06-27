Credentials required for work in licensed hospitality venues will be covered by the NSW government in a bid to address staff shortages.
The state body announced on Monday it would subsidise the cost of responsible service of alcohol and responsible conduct of gambling refresher training to allow businesses to attract experienced employees.
Anyone with expired certifications from February 2020 can renew at no charge from Thursday until February next year without needing to sit the full course as previously required when qualifications had lapsed.
Albury's Astor Hotel licensee Brendon Cooper said it would make the process for staff to return to the industry much more straightforward.
"I know some experienced staff members are more than happy to help out, but they often have to put themselves through eight hours of face-to-face learning or an online course that can take up to a week to process," he said.
"A lot of hospitality businesses need five staff 90 per cent of the time and 15 staff 10 per cent of the time.
"To get someone to come and help you out for that one busy period, when they can get their qualifications quicker, will be a real benefit."
NSW hospitality minister Kevin Anderson expects it to have a positive impact.
"It's reconnecting workers with the hospitality industry who have gone to other parts of the workforce," he said.
"Hospitality was severely hit during the COVID period where many pubs and clubs closed and that impacted on communities like Albury.
"We took a number of options to ease that pressure on those venues to allow them to open the doors again. This is just the next step."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said it was timely to assist a depleted workforce.
"Many businesses may not have been able to carry staff through COVID, but they're back, they're busy and people are looking to come out and support them," he said.
Australian Hotels Association liquor and policing director for NSW John Green said pubs were still 15 to 20 per cent down on staff.
"Overseas workers aren't coming back any time soon, so right across regional NSW, we need extra staff to pick up a few shifts," he added.
NSW qualifications can be used to work in Victoria.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
