Military uniforms and bits and bobs of all kinds have been in demand at Albury's Aussie Disposals shop since it opened in 1972.
The Border franchise, currently managed by Steve Burridge, is in its 50th year of operation.
He said members of the public were always keen on purchasing army items, such as those auctioned at the Bandiana barracks, as it was believed they were "the bee's knees".
Military uniforms are among the most popular items.
"There's still people that come in and that's all they want to look at and buy," Mr Burridge said.
The store is one of "the only ones" to sell ex-military gear, which he says is becoming harder to source.
"They'll (the customers) come in and go 'Oh yeah, 20 years ago I bought this from you and I need it replaced because it's worn out' and this you can't get because it may have just been a one-off lot," he said.
Mr Burridge believed the value-for-money offerings and the wide range of products kept the customers coming back, and contributed to the longevity of the popular Australian brand.
"It's a one-stop shop for the outdoors," he said.
After decades in business, Mr Burridge said the products had "not only improved in quality, but improved in technology".
"They've got bluetooth lanterns that play music," he said.
"Before that it was just battery operated, now you've got LED bluetooth rechargeable lanterns that will do anything and everything apart from answer the phone, I reckon."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
