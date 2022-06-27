THOUSANDS of people turned out to help Albury Wodonga Farmers Market celebrate its 20th anniversary in Wodonga at the weekend.
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market president Frank Verduci said at least 2000 people went to the market in Gateway Village over four hours on Saturday.
"It was a very decent crowd and more than we expected," he said.
"People travelled from Albury-Wodonga, Wangaratta, Beechworth and Bright."
Almost 40 stallholders offered everything from fruit and vegetables, eggs, berries, lamb, smallgoods to walnuts.
Mr Verduci said the present supply chain problems in supermarkets for green vegetables did not impact farmers markets.
The Cobram vegetable grower said there was strong interest in his range of specialty green vegetables.
"The benefit of people coming to the farmers market is that we're cheaper than supermarkets, our produce has a longer shelf life and we have plenty of greens straight off the farm," he said.
