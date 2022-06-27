The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market marks 20th anniversary with record crowd

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 27 2022 - 3:15am
MARKET FORCES: More than 2000 people attended Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in Wodonga on Saturday. Pictures: MARK JESSER
Cobram producer Frank Verduci attends to a constant queue for his fresh vegetables, particularly specialty green varieties that are in low supply in supermarkets.

THOUSANDS of people turned out to help Albury Wodonga Farmers Market celebrate its 20th anniversary in Wodonga at the weekend.

