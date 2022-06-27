The Border Mail
Flying Fruit Fly Circus to premiere Tempo at The Cube Wodonga before Sydney tour

Jodie Bruton
Jodie Bruton
June 27 2022 - 6:00am
DREAM TEAM: Tempo's Tal Shemesh (left), Tameka Rees (back), Pete Giasoumi (saxophone) and Arthur Hull (right). Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

THE Flying Fruit Fly Circus will roll out its innovative new show Tempo in Wodonga this weekend before it hits up the Sydney Opera House.

