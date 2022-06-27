THE Flying Fruit Fly Circus will roll out its innovative new show Tempo in Wodonga this weekend before it hits up the Sydney Opera House.
Australia's national youth circus, which is based in South Albury, will premiere its new season of Tempo at The Cube Wodonga on Friday night.
Following two shows in Wodonga on Saturday, Tempo will head to Sydney mid-July.
Tempo show director Jake Silvestro said Tempo had evolved from a show developed by the team early last year.
Silvestro said Tempo featured an ensemble of performers aged 11 to 19, each with their own physical and musical abilities and attributes.
"I've crafted this show with the kids' personalities and skillsets in mind," he said.
"Things really happened very organically."
Tempo is based around the scenario of when a highly distinguished conductor has arrived to conduct a symphony but the orchestra has failed to show.
That's when the Flying Fruit Fly Circus performers step into the fold to exhibit their musical prowess.
Silvestro said circus royalty in Ania Reynolds was the musical director on Tempo.
She was the composer and sound designer on the stunning Girls With Altitude, another Flying Fruit Fly Circus show.
"We have some amazing athletes in the ensemble but then they're able to support each other by playing live music as well," Silvestro said.
"It's very entertaining for the audience - especially for the kids - and the music is absolutely brilliant!
"The ensemble performers have been learning how to use their skillsets to tell a story."
After its Wodonga shows, Tempo will run at the Sydney Opera House from July 10 to 16, with two shows scheduled on July 10, 13, 14 and 16.
The 60-minute, family-friendly show runs at The Cube Wodonga on Friday at 6.30pm and on Saturday at 11am and 2pm.
Bookings: The Cube Wodonga box office or online: thecubewodonga.com.au/Whats-On.
