A rescue dog called Bronson has gone missing from Coyles Road in West Wodonga on Saturday about 10am.
Wodonga Dog Rescue made a public appeal on Monday for help to find the Neapolitan Mastiff with a large scar on his back and a black collar.
Dog rescuer Peta McRae said she last saw him on their eight-hectare property and that he potentially jumped the fence.
She said he was very timid and hadn't eaten for a few days.
He had only been in Wodonga for about a week after she rescued him from Cooma, where he had been treated badly.
Bronson doesn't know the area.
"He could be anywhere," Ms McRae said. "He was in poor condition when we got him and he probably won't respond to his name called."
If you have any information or have seen Bronson, phone Wodonga Dog Rescue on 0407 538 922.
