COROWA'S aquatic centre is forecast to lose $740,756 over its first full financial year of operating, a report to be presented to Tuesday's Federation Council meeting reveals.
The review of the swimming hub's performance, since opening in April last year, shows it has failed to meet income expectations.
Advertisement
Up to April its net operating loss was $518,240 and by the end of the 2021-22 financial year it is predicted to blow out to $740,756.
Ratepayers are underwriting costs to a higher rate than originally planned.
It was proposed that ratepayers would cover 53 per cent of the budget and aquatic centre users 47 per cent.
By the end of 2021-22 it is expected patrons will be meeting only 22 per cent of costs and ratepayers will be paying for 78 per cent of the outlay.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The review cites various reasons for the poor performance of the aquatic centre which includes outdoor and indoor pools.
They include NSW COVID lockdowns which saw the centre closed for 26 days, a drop in summer visitors due to fallout from the virus and fewer days over 40 degrees during the warmer months.
As part of Tuesday's meeting, council is being urged to develop a business plan that would allow for changes to reduce costs and bolster revenue.
Ideas flagged in the review to make savings include reducing services, altering opening hours, increasing entry fees and investing in energy efficient measures.
The cost of pool chemicals, utilities and software were all higher than expected and cafe expenses ballooned after a third-party operator could not be found.
The average hourly running cost for the centre is approximately $580, with.wages accounting for 45 per cent of that figure and utilities 10 per cent.
Learn to swim classes have been the big income earner, generating $4000 per week during school terms, while the canteen averaged sales of $12,000 per month in summer and $2000 in winter.
Only five birthday parties have been held at the pool amid a push for movie nights.
Discussion of the future operation of the aquatic centre on Tuesday will coincide with members of the Federation Ratepayers Discussion Group attending the meeting.
A representative is expected to address councillors about the group's concerns with the municipality's financial state and long-term budgetary plan which flags a series of hefty rate rises.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.