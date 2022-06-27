The Border Mail
Murray Bushrangers defeat the Geelong Falcons in NAB League clash

By Georgia Smith
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:41am
BACK ON DECK: Corowa-Rutherglen's Jedd Longmire returned to line-up for the Murray Bushrangers on the weekend as they defeated the Geelong Falcons by 18-points at Werribee's Avalon Airport Oval.

The Murray Bushrangers were without Wodonga's Noah Bradshaw for their recent clash against Geelong, with the young gun named in Collingwood's VFL side.

