The Murray Bushrangers were without Wodonga's Noah Bradshaw for their recent clash against Geelong, with the young gun named in Collingwood's VFL side.
Wangaratta's Justin McMahon led the Bushrangers to an 18-point win against the Falcons at Avalon Airport Oval on Sunday, with coach Mark Brown unavailable due to Victoria Country commitments.
McMahon praised Bradshaw for his efforts this season following his VFL appearance.
"It's nice to see someone like Noah get an opportunity at VFL level, it's really well deserved," McMahon said.
The side warmly welcomed the return of Corowa's Jedd Longmire, who was instrumental in the victory.
"He was really strong for us on the weekend and it's always great having him back in the side when he's available," McMahon said.
Albury's Rory Parnell and Lavington's Jesse Hart both had the opportunity to play their second game for the Bushies.
"There's first year players getting opportunities at the moment which is nice," McMahon said.
Fletcher Hart and Toby Murray both booted two goals each, while Ewan Mackinlay also continued his strong form this season.
Max Byrne and Myrtleford's Tom Cappellari also made an impact during the win against the now fourth placed Falcons.
McMahon, who is set to be at the helm for three weeks, praised the side for their efforts.
"It was always going to be a big game, and to travel again after being in Mildura last week and get to Werribee and play the Falcons and win showed a really strong performance," he said.
"We feel our form has been getting better through the year and it was a really good indicator on the weekend that there's some really good progression from some of our key forwards like Fletcher Hart and Toby Murray, who were really influential on the weekend."
The Bushrangers will now have a bye round next weekend, before returning to take on the Dandenong Stingrays at Shepley Oval for round 12.
"That will be another good challenge for us," McMahon said.
Following that clash, the remainder of the season will see them face Oakleigh Chargers, Calder Cannons and Bendigo Pioneers.
The Bushrangers currently sit fifth on the NAB League boys ladder with six wins and three losses.
McMahon said he's looking forward to guiding the Bushrangers over the next couple of weeks.
"It's nice to get an opportunity to do that and to give Mark a hand," McMahon said.
