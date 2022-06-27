The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stabbing victim fought for life during Wodonga knife attack

By Wodonga Court
Updated June 27 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACCUSED: Anthony Carroll.

Two brothers were stabbed in front of children during an attack in Wodonga that left one brother seriouly injured, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.