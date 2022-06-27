Two brothers were stabbed in front of children during an attack in Wodonga that left one brother seriouly injured, a court has heard.
Anthony Carroll has entered not guilty pleas to a string of charges following the incident outside the Wigelia Court home on the morning of November 20 last year.
Carroll and Kade Bartel allegedly hid in waiting for the brothers to return to the home, while armed with knives, amid a dispute with Border drug dealer Jasmin Wilson.
"I was dodging knife attacks for my life and I got stabbed," the younger brother told the Wodonga Magistrates Court during a committal for Carroll.
The man said Carroll had pulled a knife on his older brother outside the home following a push and shove while Bartel stood in the street.
He said he picked up Carroll and threw him to the ground to protect his sibling.
The younger brother was allegedly chased and was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds following the attack.
The older brother suffered less serious injuries.
Their sister told the court "the events unfolded extremely quickly".
The older brother's partner said Carroll and Bartel had been hiding behind a trailer before the stabbing.
"They've waited for us to get out of the car," she said, and said when she got out she was "face to face with Anthony".
After that, the woman said "it was on for young and old".
"It was a very stressful day," she said.
"It was full on.
"I'm still traumatised by it.
"So are my children, who shouldn't have witnessed it at all."
The woman said her first priority was to get her children, aged two and five, inside to avoid witnessing their father and uncle being attacked.
"They came to do one thing," she said of Carroll and Bartel.
The alleged victims had smoked ice the night before the incident and were moving property to the Wodonga home at the time of the incident.
The older brother said he'd had a disagreement with Wilson over a scam she had allegedly run through Service NSW.
He said Bartel had lunged at his brother with a knife and they ran while in "survival mode", but his brother was "outmaneuvered".
"It was a pretty traumatic thing for everyone in my family," he said.
Carroll will face the County Court on July 21 ahead of a trial.
Bartel will face the Wodonga Magistrates Court on July 13.
