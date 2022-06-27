The Border Mail
Drug drivers, defects and chain offences in snowbound vehicle blitz

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:38am
ON DUTY: Police at Mount Hotham at the weekend.

Police have caught two people driving with drugs in their system and issued 26 penalties for a range of offences during an operation near Mount Hotham.

