Drug drivers, defects and chain offences in snowbound vehicle blitz

Police have caught two people driving with drugs in their system and issued 26 penalties for a range of offences during an operation near Mount Hotham.
Officers from a range of units conducted 620 breath tests at Harrietville on Saturday as part of a safety blitz targeting vehicles heading to the snow.
Three vehicles received defect notices, two people were caught possessing drugs, and a 24 seat bus was sent back to Melbourne after the driver was found without the correct accreditation.
The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator issued warnings to drivers for fatigue breaches and log book compliance, and one vehicle received an infringement notice for having an insecure load.
Wangaratta Senior Sergeant Colin Provan said no drink drivers were detected.
He said police would continue to run similar operations.
"It was to support safe driving practices," he said.
"The vehicles we were checking were intending to drive into that hazardous Alpine environment.
"There's the danger of snow and ice, and poor visibility."
Senior Sergeant Provan said the stretch of the Great Alpine Road leading to Mount Hotham "is regarded as one of Australia's most dangerous passages of road".
"Having driven up there many, many times, in all sorts of conditions, it's treacherous," he said.
"It's a requirement for cars to carry chains and for people to fit them where directed.
"We turned around a number of vehicles found not to be carrying them."
