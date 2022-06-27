Bright buildings marked with graffiti by group of teenagers

Police are investigating graffiti at about 10 sites in Bright.
A group of three teenagers were filmed targeting businesses, toilet blocks and the Sibley Soundshell between 2am and 4am on Saturday.
Black markers were used to deface the properties, and police don't believe locals were involved.
The trio are thought to be in their early to mid teens.
"It has a real impost on the retailers of Bright," Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said, and urged witnesses to come forward.
"We're investigating and trying to ID the offenders.
"We're canvassing CCTV footage."
Senior Sergeant Incoll said anybody else with security camera footage could contact police.
Call (03) 5755 1444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
