Enigmatic galloper Albert The Cat bounced back to winning form at Corowa on Monday.
The Geoff Duryea-trained sprinter notched his third career win in the $24,000 Benchmark 58 Hcp, (1400m) with Jake Duffy aboard.
Albert The Cat ($17) settled near the tail of the field and was spotting the leaders a big head start at the top of straight.
But Duffy was able to navigate a passage close to the fence and burst to the lead at the 100m mark to win in a blanket finish.
Albert The Cat has been a frustrating horse to train for Duryea with a habit of missing the start and throwing away his winning chance.
But the four-year-old gelding showed a glimpse of his true potential on his home track on Monday.
"Credit to the horse, he did a good job," Duryea said.
"He can be a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde galloper to train and you never know what you are going to get.
"But he can be a handy horse on his day."
