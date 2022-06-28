A lot has changed for Ella Dickins this year.
Not only is the 18-year-old from Shepparton settling into her new home on the border, she's also traded the Goulburn Valley League for the Ovens and Murray competition.
Advertisement
Dickins is now halfway through her first A-grade season with Wodonga Bulldogs after relocating to study podiatry at Thurgoona's Charles Sturt University.
But perhaps the biggest change of all for the former Shepparton United netballer has been moving from her comfort zone in wing defence and goal defence to become the Bulldogs' goal keeper this season.
"I drove two hours from Shepparton for the trials before I moved," Dickins said.
"I trialed as wing defence and goal defence and in one of the last sessions Bianca (Mann) chucked me in goal keeper.
"I was a bit nervous initially because I wasn't 100 per cent confident in that position, because I hadn't played it as much.
"Bianca's been really helpful in coaching me."
Having now met the league's goal shooters on court, Dickins admitted being thrown in the deep end has been beneficial.
"They're all amazing," she said.
"It's been a challenge obviously as they're all really talented players.
"I feel like I've grown in my confidence in being able to perform in that position.
"It's frustrating at times, but it's really helping me develop as a player, so I enjoy it."
In her six years with the Demons, Dickins claimed two junior flags with the club's under-15s and under-17s.
After playing B-reserves last season, she said she's enjoying the fast-paced nature of A-grade.
"I find that every week is a different challenge," she said.
"We're a very new team, but it's been a really good experience."
Not only has joining the Bulldogs provided a new netball challenge, it's also allowed the teenager to build social connections in her new home.
Advertisement
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Initially before I moved to Albury, it was really good to be able to socialise with the girls that I play netball with and a couple of them go to my uni," she said.
"It was good to be able to talk to them about that.
"Because we're quite a young club, we have a lot in common.
"It was good to get that socialization before I moved and now I feel like I'm settled, everyone's been so lovely."
Advertisement
Wodonga is still on the hunt for its first win this season, having come within six goals of Albury Tigers in round nine.
The Bulldogs' next clash will be against rivals Wodonga Raiders.
This weekend will see Albury host Corowa-Rutherglen, while North Albury will meet Myrtleford.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.