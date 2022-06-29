The Border Mail

An opportunity gone missing? | Living Lightly

By Jonathon Howard
June 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEIZE THE DAY: John Howard says we must figure out a way to close the system and seize the opportunity to embrace the use of recycled fertilisers in Australia.

There is increasing interest in 'regenerative' agriculture.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.