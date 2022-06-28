Rainfall across the Border region has farmers confident of a good season ahead.
Crops already sown have been given a strong start thanks to widespread rainfall around the 70 millimetre-mark over the past month, with indications that 2022 will be one of the wettest years on record.
Albury-based agronomist Bob Ronald said despite recent flooding in some places, it's been a "phenomenal start to the season".
"Areas out west are really wet, like Rand and Oaklands; they're significant areas with canola being affected by floods and with so much summer rain it's just built-up," Mr Ronald said.
"However, on the whole, crop and livestock prices are at record levels, and for us to have all this rain is an unbelievable start to the season.
"I don't know if there would be another better season. It's been wet, but it's been quite warm, and that makes a really, really big difference."
It has been predicted that strong yields and reasonable prices will come out of this year's season across much of the region.
"Basically, rain in October is just yield," Mr Ronald said.
"If you can get rain in September, it's a good crop. If you can get rain in October, my golly, you'll have a heck of a year.
"And we've had three really good years, it's just unheard of. Crops are set up like we've never seen before."
Mr Keenan said the rain was improving each year.
"It's just the right amount of rain, it's been perfect," he said.
"Bundalong has been a little wet with about six inches of rain, but so far, everyone is quite happy."
Walla-based agronomist and farmer Tim Paramore agreed it was all very "positive." He said the season had not reached capacity, but he was reasonably confident with the good rainfall to date.
"The crops are well-established, and people feel confident about this year. Early rain means people get canola up and running," he said. "The way it's going, we are going to have a good spring."
Barooga district farmer John Bruce said the season was looking great.
"There is about 25-30 millimetres on our paddocks, and at the moment, it's pretty good," Mr Bruce said.
"Last year, it was a good finish but a dry start. We had good moisture but bordering on being too wet.
"If you go too far east, north, and south of the river, it's getting a little wet, but everyone is enjoying some sunshine. If it's too wet, we are limited with what we can do, and the crop will battle.
"But we have been able to manage crops in this weather and put fertiliser on. We still have spraying to do, but it's been a textbook start.
"We wish every year we could have this."
