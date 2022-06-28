The Border Mail
Just the right amount of rain gives farmers plenty of cause for optimistic outlook

By Sophie Else
June 28 2022 - 5:30pm
NO MORE DROUGHT: About 70 millimetres of rain has fallen this month, and regional farmers are pleased with the rainfall, saying it will be "a good start to the season".

Rainfall across the Border region has farmers confident of a good season ahead.

