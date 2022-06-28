COVID-19 vaccination rules have been eased at Charles Sturt University in Thurgoona, in line with new protocols across all campuses.
The changes were being implemented in line with the public health advice, the university said, and what was termed "the expectations of broader society".
"Although you are still strongly recommended to be vaccinated, we are removing the requirement for staff, students and visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to attending our campuses or events," a spokesman said.
Vaccination requirements will stay in place in some circumstances, such as health clinics on campus or workplace learning, and for science and health students going on placement in the community.
The spokesman said the university would continue to monitor health advice.
