Lake Albert man Matthew James Hughes sentenced over 'crude' insurance fraud after Mazda ute crash

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
June 28 2022 - 3:00am
The Greenhouse Tavern in Coffs Harbour, where Lake Albert man Matthew James Hughes falsely claimed his Mazda BT-50 ute was stolen. Picture: Google Maps.

A Lake Albert man has been convicted of attempted insurance fraud after reporting his $33,000 ute stolen in order to cover up his involvement in a crash.

