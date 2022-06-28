The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Beechworth Honey co-founder Jodie Goldsworthy hopes varroa mite outbreak can be eradicated

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated June 28 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLIGHT PLAN: Fourth-generation beekeeper and Beechworth Honey co-founder Jodie Goldsworthy hopes eradication of a deadly honeybee parasite, varroa mite, detected at the Port of Newcastle last week is still possible.

BEEKEEPERS hope swift emergency measures to contain a deadly parasite in NSW will be enough to spare the honeybee industry, a fourth-generation North East apiarist says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.